Photo 2167
Be careful where you breathe...
...it's everywhere!
Even more deadly on black!
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
365
X-T2
22nd December 2020 9:38pm
Tags
coronavirus
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely but a scary thing too.
December 22nd, 2020
Desi
Very clever!
December 22nd, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Effective. Corona virus was the first thing I thought when I saw this.
December 22nd, 2020
