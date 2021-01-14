Previous
The Little Tree... by vignouse
Photo 2184

The Little Tree...

...that I featured in my post 9 January - https://365project.org/vignouse/365/2021-01-09 - is at the end of a longish wooded climb and I never fail to be fascinated watching it revealing itself as I step nearer and nearer to the end of the path.

You know how to view this!
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me.
598% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like this vanishing point. I also like the other trees in the distance "at the end of the line."
January 14th, 2021  
