Photo 2184
The Little Tree...
...that I featured in my post 9 January -
https://365project.org/vignouse/365/2021-01-09
- is at the end of a longish wooded climb and I never fail to be fascinated watching it revealing itself as I step nearer and nearer to the end of the path.
You know how to view this!
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
3388
photos
313
followers
106
following
598% complete
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
14th January 2021 4:47pm
Tags
little-tree
,
landscape-35
,
wooded-path
Kathy
ace
I like this vanishing point. I also like the other trees in the distance "at the end of the line."
January 14th, 2021
