Photo 2204
Rainbow over Les Forges!
Staying with the village of Les Forges - this view shows some of the workers' cottages and the chapel to save them a 5km walk to Paimpont Abbey and another 5km back, of course.
This was processed to view on black and is my day 3 entry for the February Flash of Red challenge - this week's theme is landscapes.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
Tags
rainbow
,
les-forges
,
for2021
moni kozi
Exquisite!
February 4th, 2021
