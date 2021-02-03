Previous
Rainbow over Les Forges! by vignouse
Rainbow over Les Forges!

Staying with the village of Les Forges - this view shows some of the workers' cottages and the chapel to save them a 5km walk to Paimpont Abbey and another 5km back, of course.

This was processed to view on black and is my day 3 entry for the February Flash of Red challenge - this week's theme is landscapes.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Richard Sayer

moni kozi
Exquisite!
February 4th, 2021  
