Mill Race - Les Forges

One more from the village of Les Forges before we move on to something different tomorrow. This is the mill-race - at least it's the bridge over the mill-race - you can see the chapel from yesterday's image pictured from the oppoosite direction. And, oh yes, there's a starburst!



This was processed to view on black and is my day 4 entry for the February Flash of Red challenge - this week's theme is landscapes.