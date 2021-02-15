Previous
Mrs S pictured at the dinner table this evening... by vignouse
Photo 2216

Mrs S pictured at the dinner table this evening...

This was processed to view on black and is my day 15 entry for the February Flash of Red challenge - this week's theme is Portraits.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
Photo Details

