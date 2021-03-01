Previous
Next
Come on in - the water's lovely! by vignouse
Photo 2230

Come on in - the water's lovely!

It's been almost summery today - this was taken on a sunny stroll around Paimpont Lake.

BoB I should think...
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise