Plélan-le-Grand... by vignouse
Plélan-le-Grand...

...viewed from a km away from the hamlet of La Ruisselée. Plélan is our canton town and the centre is a 9km drive from home.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
Islandgirl ace
Wow gorgeous b&w!
March 21st, 2021  
