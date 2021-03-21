Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2250
Plélan-le-Grand...
...viewed from a km away from the hamlet of La Ruisselée. Plélan is our canton town and the centre is a 9km drive from home.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
1
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
3455
photos
316
followers
104
following
616% complete
View this month »
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st March 2021 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plélan-le-grand
Islandgirl
ace
Wow gorgeous b&w!
March 21st, 2021
