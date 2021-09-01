Sign up
Photo 2292
Notre Dame de Paimpont
She's very much a Grand Dame being over 600 years old... and a little worse for wear as a result!
I'm in the middle of a very busy week at Paimpont Abbey where I'm the Sacristan so for a few days my images are likely to come from there, taken after I've closed up.
This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
There are learning points galore to be gained from this image... it can only get better!
BoB!
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
0
0
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
1st September 2021 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paimpont-abbey
,
notre-dame-de-paimpont
,
nf-sooc-2021
