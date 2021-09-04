Previous
Bride and Groom... by vignouse
Photo 2295

Bride and Groom...

...exit Paimpont Abbey this afternoon.

Aaghh! The uprights aren't! Another learning point!

This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021

BoB - of course!
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
Photo Details

