Photo 2295
Bride and Groom...
...exit Paimpont Abbey this afternoon.
Aaghh! The uprights aren't! Another learning point!
This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
BoB - of course!
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
Tags
wedding
,
paimpont-abbey
,
nf-sooc-2021
