Photo 2297
Braving the crowd...
...1,2,3 - go! The bride and groom about to greet their friends and families for the first time as a married couple.
A final one from the two marriages at Paimpont Abbey last weekend.
This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021
BoB - of course!
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
2
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
3502
photos
298
followers
95
following
629% complete
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
4th September 2021 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newlyweds
,
paimpont-abbey
,
nf-sooc-2021
,
happy-couple
Pat Knowles
ace
Love this, the contrast of the dark going out into the light….it must have been a very exciting time for this young couple.
September 6th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Super indoor lighting and great high-key outdoor light...well done
September 6th, 2021
