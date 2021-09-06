Previous
Next
Braving the crowd... by vignouse
Photo 2297

Braving the crowd...

...1,2,3 - go! The bride and groom about to greet their friends and families for the first time as a married couple.

A final one from the two marriages at Paimpont Abbey last weekend.

This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021

BoB - of course!
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Love this, the contrast of the dark going out into the light….it must have been a very exciting time for this young couple.
September 6th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super indoor lighting and great high-key outdoor light...well done
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise