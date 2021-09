Braving the crowd...

...1,2,3 - go! The bride and groom about to greet their friends and families for the first time as a married couple.A final one from the two marriages at Paimpont Abbey last weekend.This is for NF-SOOC-September 2021 which you can read all about here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45487/nf-sooc-september-2021 BoB - of course!