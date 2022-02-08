Previous
FoR2022: Day 8 - High Key Musical Couple by vignouse
Photo 2356

FoR2022: Day 8 - High Key Musical Couple

The eighth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is high-key white and this is another of Mrs S's porcelain figurines.
Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Photo Details

Great high-key shot. I love how you placed them in the shot wit the vacant space where they are looking.
February 8th, 2022  
