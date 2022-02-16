Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2364
FoR2022: Day 16 - Fork and Bokeh
The sixteenth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.
Today's prompt is shape and it's all in the title!
BoB I guess...
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
4
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3570
photos
293
followers
96
following
647% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
16th February 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
shape
,
fork
,
for2022
Corinne C
ace
A great composition, minimalist but with a story
February 16th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the bokeh!
February 16th, 2022
Annie D
ace
love the bokeh surrounding the fork
February 16th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Mailed the book today. This is cool!
February 16th, 2022
