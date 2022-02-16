Previous
FoR2022: Day 16 - Fork and Bokeh by vignouse
Photo 2364

FoR2022: Day 16 - Fork and Bokeh

The sixteenth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is shape and it's all in the title!

BoB I guess...
Richard Sayer

So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Corinne C ace
A great composition, minimalist but with a story
February 16th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Love the bokeh!
February 16th, 2022  
Annie D ace
love the bokeh surrounding the fork
February 16th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Mailed the book today. This is cool!
February 16th, 2022  
