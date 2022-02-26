Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2374
FoR2022: Day 26 - High Key Crystal
The twenty-sixth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.
Today's prompt is high-key white'
Probably BoB...
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
3
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3581
photos
292
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th February 2022 9:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high-key
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
,
crystal-glassware
joeyM
ace
Lovely crystal details, my mom have the same,I used them for props,I insert the photo print inside the glass and photograph it to get the “glass abstract effect” …… tryit ,it’s fun👌🥰
I used the tall mug tho’💕
February 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great high-key photo of this lovely crystal
February 26th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
@seattlite
Thanks Gloria - it's much more dramatic on a black background but that wasn't the prompt!
February 26th, 2022
