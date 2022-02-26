Previous
FoR2022: Day 26 - High Key Crystal by vignouse
Photo 2374

FoR2022: Day 26 - High Key Crystal

The twenty-sixth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is high-key white'

Probably BoB...
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
650% complete

View this month »

joeyM ace
Lovely crystal details, my mom have the same,I used them for props,I insert the photo print inside the glass and photograph it to get the “glass abstract effect” …… tryit ,it’s fun👌🥰
I used the tall mug tho’💕
February 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great high-key photo of this lovely crystal
February 26th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
@seattlite Thanks Gloria - it's much more dramatic on a black background but that wasn't the prompt!
February 26th, 2022  
