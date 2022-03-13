Previous
Facing the Future... by vignouse
Photo 2384

Facing the Future...

This is for my Get Pushed challenge from Sally Ings @salza who said "My challenge to you is to break a common rule in photography. I'll leave it up to you to choose which rule to break."

I decided to break two rules in the same image:
- The 'Rule of thirds' and,
- The rule that says 'A subject must always have space to look into.'

And I've thrown in a political comment for good measure...

BoB I guess.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Richard Sayer

@salza Hi Sally - I've just crept in under the wire with my response to your challenge... it's not been a good week!
March 13th, 2022  
