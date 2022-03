Facing the Future...

This is for my Get Pushed challenge from Sally Ings @salza who said "My challenge to you is to break a common rule in photography. I'll leave it up to you to choose which rule to break."I decided to break two rules in the same image:- The 'Rule of thirds' and,- The rule that says 'A subject must always have space to look into.'And I've thrown in a political comment for good measure...BoB I guess.