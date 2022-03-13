Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2384
Facing the Future...
This is for my Get Pushed challenge from Sally Ings
@salza
who said "My challenge to you is to break a common rule in photography. I'll leave it up to you to choose which rule to break."
I decided to break two rules in the same image:
- The 'Rule of thirds' and,
- The rule that says 'A subject must always have space to look into.'
And I've thrown in a political comment for good measure...
BoB I guess.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3591
photos
285
followers
98
following
653% complete
View this month »
Tags
get-pushed-502
Richard Sayer
ace
@salza
Hi Sally - I've just crept in under the wire with my response to your challenge... it's not been a good week!
March 13th, 2022
