Previous
Next
Sixteen Daisies... and a Dandelion by vignouse
Photo 2392

Sixteen Daisies... and a Dandelion

This is for Get Pushed 507 - my partner Frogger @tdaug80 challenged me to "...create an impressionist image."

BoB... as usual!
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I think I like the vertical one the best - reminds me of some painting!
April 15th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Great ICM
April 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise