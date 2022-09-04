Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2398
Only us Geese here...
With the exception of the replacement door, this traditional farmhouse hasn't changed much in the last 150 years - nor the farming methods come to that!
Those who think that geese belong on a plate will no doubt be pleased to note that there is one for each day of the week!
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB again!
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3605
photos
260
followers
93
following
656% complete
View this month »
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
4th September 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
farmhouse
,
nf-sooc-2022
JackieR
ace
they are good guards too I'm told- were they about to chase you off the land???
September 4th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
Normally, I would have expected exactly that... but, to my great surprise, they all waddled up to say hello!
September 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
They look so funny all together. And those buildings behind are amazing
September 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close