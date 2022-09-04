Previous
Only us Geese here... by vignouse
Photo 2398

Only us Geese here...

With the exception of the replacement door, this traditional farmhouse hasn't changed much in the last 150 years - nor the farming methods come to that!

Those who think that geese belong on a plate will no doubt be pleased to note that there is one for each day of the week!

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
JackieR ace
they are good guards too I'm told- were they about to chase you off the land???
September 4th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
Normally, I would have expected exactly that... but, to my great surprise, they all waddled up to say hello!
September 4th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
They look so funny all together. And those buildings behind are amazing
September 4th, 2022  
