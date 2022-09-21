Sign up
Photo 2415
Shattered
It's all in the title - spotted on my forest walk this afternoon.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB!
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
1
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3622
photos
259
followers
94
following
661% complete
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
21st September 2022 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree-stump
,
paimpont-forest
Corinne C
ace
A very nice composition of this decaying tree.
September 21st, 2022
