Previous
Next
Mitzi on our dog-walk this afternoon... by vignouse
Photo 2417

Mitzi on our dog-walk this afternoon...

...looking for a stick to play with.

Look in front of you Mitzi ;-)

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

You know how to view this!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I got out of the house twice today. Feeling weary tonight. Oh to take some photos. Would love to be keeping you and Mitzi company on the walk but my boot would wear me out.
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise