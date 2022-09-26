Previous
Paimpont Abbey - Transept by vignouse
Photo 2420

Paimpont Abbey - Transept

Abbey duties have taken over my life in the past few days so my photo opportunities have been limited to the Abbey and its details.

This is the south transept with the organ and the open door to the baptisterie.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
