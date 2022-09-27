Previous
Paimpont Abbey - Door Furniture by vignouse
Photo 2421

Paimpont Abbey - Door Furniture

Abbey duties have taken over my life in the past few days so my photo opportunities have been limited to the Abbey and its details.

This is a detail of one of several doors - all identical - an object lesson of how not to frame this sort of image!

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
