Photo 2424
Neighbouring Farm
The 19th September I posted a view of Vignouse... today you get a view from Vignouse - this is the farm just across the fields from us.
This is the final image for NF-SOOC-September edition 2022- you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
A big thankyou to all who took part, especially those who were trying this challenge for the first time. A big thanks also to my co-host Chris Cook
@cdcook48
And a final reminder that this will be BoB!
See you all next year?!
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
9
1
365
X-T1
30th September 2022 5:33pm
Tags
farm
,
vignouse
,
nf-sooc-2022
