Neighbouring Farm

The 19th September I posted a view of Vignouse... today you get a view from Vignouse - this is the farm just across the fields from us.This is the final image for NF-SOOC-September edition 2022- you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022 A big thankyou to all who took part, especially those who were trying this challenge for the first time. A big thanks also to my co-host Chris Cook @cdcook48 And a final reminder that this will be BoB!See you all next year?!