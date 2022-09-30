Previous
Neighbouring Farm by vignouse
Photo 2424

Neighbouring Farm

The 19th September I posted a view of Vignouse... today you get a view from Vignouse - this is the farm just across the fields from us.

This is the final image for NF-SOOC-September edition 2022- you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

A big thankyou to all who took part, especially those who were trying this challenge for the first time. A big thanks also to my co-host Chris Cook @cdcook48

And a final reminder that this will be BoB!

See you all next year?!
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
