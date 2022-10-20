Sign up
Photo 2436
Fungi and Leaf-Fall
These were on a log bridge across a little stream in the middle of Paimpont Forest... the colours caught my eye!
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Tags
fungi
,
fallen-leaves
,
paimpont-forest
