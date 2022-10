Chimney in the Forest

This is one of the few remaining artefacts that bear witness to this forested area's past as a WW2 air training base. Like many of these camps, most of the buildings were wooden constructions and disappeared soon after the camp was abandoned. Only the administration buildings were more solidly built - this chimney served the boiler house.



I like the way that the trees and the chimney blend in together to look perfectly natural!



