Amanita muscaria... by vignouse
Amanita muscaria...

...commonly known as the fly agaric or fly amanita.

This is the mushroom that everyone knows - the 'fairy toadstool'. It's poisonous but people still eat it for its hallucogenic properties - it's a 'magic mushroom'!

It would make a much better photograph if they grew in threes - and preferably in three different sizes - but, unfortunately, they tend to be solitary... they do in my part of the world anyway!
Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful picture. It is such a perfect mushroom!
October 23rd, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy

Love this!
Love this!
October 23rd, 2022  
