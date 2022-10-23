Sign up
Photo 2439
Amanita muscaria...
...commonly known as the fly agaric or fly amanita.
This is the mushroom that everyone knows - the 'fairy toadstool'. It's poisonous but people still eat it for its hallucogenic properties - it's a 'magic mushroom'!
It would make a much better photograph if they grew in threes - and preferably in three different sizes - but, unfortunately, they tend to be solitary... they do in my part of the world anyway!
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
2
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
fairy-toadstool
,
fly-agaric-mushroom
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful picture. It is such a perfect mushroom!
October 23rd, 2022
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love this!
October 23rd, 2022
