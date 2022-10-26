Previous
Next
Two Fly Agarics! by vignouse
Photo 2440

Two Fly Agarics!

On the 23rd I posted an image of a Fly Agaric toadstool and bemoaned the fact that they seem to grow only singly. Today I was proved wrong... but I'm still waiting for three together!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise