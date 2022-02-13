Sign up
245 / 365
Whisky
This is for Get Pushed 498 where I was challenged by
@delboy207
to do 'Product Photography'.
Needs to be viewed on black.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
3
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3566
photos
293
followers
96
following
67% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Doubletakes
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
13th February 2022 6:30pm
Tags
photography
,
product
,
whisky
,
decanter
,
get-pushed-498
☠northy
ace
Oh my! So elegant!
February 13th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
@delboy207
Here we go Sir - an attempt at product photography!
February 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A very pretty set wonderfully presented
February 13th, 2022
