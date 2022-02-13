Previous
Whisky by vignouse
Whisky

This is for Get Pushed 498 where I was challenged by @delboy207 to do 'Product Photography'.

Needs to be viewed on black.
13th February 2022

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
☠northy ace
Oh my! So elegant!
February 13th, 2022  
Richard Sayer
@delboy207 Here we go Sir - an attempt at product photography!
February 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A very pretty set wonderfully presented
February 13th, 2022  
