inbound6023151860184261882 by vikias
1 / 365

inbound6023151860184261882

בתקופה הזו הכל כך מסובכת הכל נראה בגלל הקורונה כאילו מעין ערפל משהו שהוא לא בטוח לא יציב ואולי האור בקצה הערפל יחזיר אותי למקום הבטוח שלי.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

viki

@vikias
