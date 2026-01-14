Previous
St Oswald's Church by villan
4 / 365

St Oswald's Church

Lunch with a friend at the Hospice cafe, just over the road from the parish church. Lots of snowdrops, almost in flower.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Villan

@villan
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this attractive church! Welcome to 365, we hope that you enjoy your time here!

Ian
January 14th, 2026  
Villan
Thank you.
January 14th, 2026  
