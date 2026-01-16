Previous
January 16th by villan
6 / 365

January 16th

A sunny day at The Groves in Chester, where the two tourist boats are moored on the far side of the River Dee. Plenty of gulls are hanging around and wondering where all the tourists are.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Villan

@villan
