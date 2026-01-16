Sign up
6 / 365
January 16th
A sunny day at The Groves in Chester, where the two tourist boats are moored on the far side of the River Dee. Plenty of gulls are hanging around and wondering where all the tourists are.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Villan
@villan
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R3
Taken
16th January 2026 12:04pm
