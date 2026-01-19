Previous
Ladybird. by villan
Ladybird.

As I was clearing away some autumn leaves, I inadvertently uncovered several hibernating ladybirds. I rehomed them in some moss.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Villan

@villan
