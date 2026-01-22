Sign up
The Groves
This was the only flash of colour on the River Dee this morning on a grey and rainy day.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Villan
@villan
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd January 2026 11:11am
Tags
boats
,
the
,
river
,
chester
,
dee
,
groves.
