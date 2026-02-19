Previous
Dunnock by villan
39 / 365

Dunnock

Sparrows and Dunnocks hang about under the feeding station, waiting for the messy eaters to drop a few seeds for them.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Villan

@villan
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact