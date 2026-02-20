Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Camellia
Mine aren't quite this advanced yet. This one was at a local nursery, where I'd popped in for some vermiculite.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Villan
@villan
40
photos
3
followers
0
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th February 2026 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
camellia.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close