Previous
Ladybird. by villan
45 / 365

Ladybird.

I've seen plenty of them over the last few days. This one is tucked under an Olive leaf in a pot in the shelter of the house.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Villan

@villan
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact