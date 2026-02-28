Sign up
46 / 365
46 / 365
This is how you plant trees...
Dozens of us turned up today to plant a community orchard. The organiser showed us how to do it, and we planted several hundred fruit trees.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
@villan
@villan
46
photos
3
followers
0
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th February 2026 12:05pm
Tags
fruit
,
trees.
,
community
,
planting
,
orchard
