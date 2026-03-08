Sign up
53 / 365
MBNA 10K Race, Chester
Here's Matt Crichton in the lead at the halfway point. He must have led from start to finish, in a time of 31.14 minutes.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
8th March 2026 10:41am
Tags
race
,
matt
,
chester
,
crichton
,
10k
,
runners.
