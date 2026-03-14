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57 / 365
Bulrush ...
...one of many in the nature reserve along the Shropshire Union canal.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Villan
@villan
57
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3
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
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14th March 2026 2:18pm
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union
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upton
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shropshire
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canal.
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