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59 / 365
Forget me not.
The first Forget-me -not to flower this year.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Villan
@villan
59
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4
followers
0
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
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16th March 2026 11:33am
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me
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spring
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forget
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not.
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