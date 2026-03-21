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Morris musician
A lovely atmosphere at the market today with a couple of Morris musicians entertaining the crowds.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Villan
@villan
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
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21st March 2026 12:16pm
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morris
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musicians.
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