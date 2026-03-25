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Blue tit
A very windy day, with a mixture of blue skies and sunshine, alternating with thick grey skies and hailstones. The sort of day to stand at a window and wait for a bird to land on a carefully placed tree.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Villan
@villan
67
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365
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Canon EOS R3
Taken
25th March 2026 3:28pm
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