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Blue tit by villan
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Blue tit

A very windy day, with a mixture of blue skies and sunshine, alternating with thick grey skies and hailstones. The sort of day to stand at a window and wait for a bird to land on a carefully placed tree.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Villan

@villan
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