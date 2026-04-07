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Cardamine pratensis
This is supposed to flower when the cuckoos arrive. I hear no cuckoos.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Villan
@villan
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
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7th April 2026 10:38am
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flower
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