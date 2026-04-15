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86 / 365
Aquilegia
aka Granny's bonnet. This is the first one to flower this year.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Villan
@villan
86
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th April 2026 10:46am
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