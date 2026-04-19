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Fundraiser
A crazy couple of hours at the Roodee in Chester for a Hospice fundraiser. Participants raced around the track and got blasted by coloured powder and foam. Looked like good fun.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Villan
@villan
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
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19th April 2026 1:16pm
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fundraiser
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chester.
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