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90 / 365
Another Monday...
...another Speckled wood butterfly.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Villan
@villan
90
photos
7
followers
0
following
24% complete
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th April 2026 10:59am
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wood
,
speckled
,
butterfly.
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
April 20th, 2026
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