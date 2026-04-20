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Another Monday... by villan
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Another Monday...

...another Speckled wood butterfly.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Villan

@villan
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
April 20th, 2026  
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