Kvadratas su bulve by viltezel
Kvadratas su bulve

Žodžiu užsieniečiam davė kugelio ir jiem nepatiko💀. Vienas rumunas per vertėja norėjo pasakyti kad nepatiko😭
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Viltė

@viltezel
