Raindrops on the Paradise by vincent24
Photo 821

Raindrops on the Paradise

This photo captures the beauty of Seychelles even on a rainy day. Raindrops streak down a car window, blurring the palm trees and the beach beyond. The vibrant blue hues of the ocean peek through the rain.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

