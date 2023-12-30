Previous
Next
eflections of Art and Nature at the Beyeler Foundation by vincent24
Photo 839

eflections of Art and Nature at the Beyeler Foundation

Near Basel, at the Beyeler Art Foundation, I captured this intriguing photo that blends the elements of art, architecture, and nature.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
The reflection is nicely captured
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise