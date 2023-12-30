Sign up
Photo 839
eflections of Art and Nature at the Beyeler Foundation
Near Basel, at the Beyeler Art Foundation, I captured this intriguing photo that blends the elements of art, architecture, and nature.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1911
photos
64
followers
63
following
264% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
30th December 2023 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
art
,
architecture
,
symmetry
,
foundation
,
beyeler
,
asel
Dave
ace
The reflection is nicely captured
June 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
