Photo 843
Printed photo
I printed that photo which I took in Istanbul during my very first photo workshop. This print is for a Turkish friend living in Germany. She always liked that photo very much as it reminded her about her home country culture.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th January 2024 2:01pm
photo
friend
print
turkey
