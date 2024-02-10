Sign up
Photo 843
Theatre Corminois
I captured this photo during a theater performance by the Corminois troupe in Comrinboeuf, Switzerland.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
actors
,
heater
,
stage
,
l
,
performance
,
switzerland
,
troupe
,
corminois
,
comrinboeuf
