Through the Looking Glass by vincent24
Photo 849

Through the Looking Glass

Taken during a lively indoor gathering, this photo peers through a glass barrier into a room filled with vibrant neon lights. The purple and blue hues cast a surreal glow over the scene, where a couple enjoys an intimate moment at a small table. The reflection on the glass creates an abstract, painterly effect, with the man's warm smile and the woman's figure softly obscured. A red balloon and a glass of wine add bright accents, enhancing the cozy, celebratory atmosphere. This image captures the warmth and connection of the moment, viewed through an intriguing, reflective lens.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

Dave ace
Creates a nice soft focus and blur
June 22nd, 2024  
